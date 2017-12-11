4 Alabama brothers believed to be abducted, could be headed to NC

Four brothers have gone missing in Alabama and may be headed to North Carolina.
The Simmons brothers – 1-year-old Corbin, 4-year-old Alexander, 5-year-old Nicolas and 11-year-old Ian – were living with their grandmother after being removed from their parents’ home, according to police in Arab, Ala.
The brothers may be traveling in a 2003 white Ford Winstar with the license plate 8AJ-1511, according to an alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Community Information Center. The brothers might also be taken to Georgia, police said.
The boys’ parents, Carissa Rennee Cummings, 29, and Marcus Eugene Simmons, 39, are accused of removing the brothers from the grandmother’s home late Friday night without the grandmother’s knowledge. Cummings and Simmons did not forcefully enter the grandmother’s home, police said, so they likely had a key.
Cummings was described as a 5 foot, 2 inch white woman with brown hair who weighs about 160 pounds. Simmons was described as a 5 foot, 4 inch white man who weighs about 119 pounds.
The brothers were described as:
▪ Corbin Simmons: 2 feet tall, about 25 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
▪ Alexander Simmons: 2 feet, 6 inches tall, about 30 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
▪ Nicolas Simmons: 3 feet, 1 inch tall, about 35 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
▪ Ian Simmons, 4 feet, 5 inches tall, about 86 pounds, with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair.
ALEA only shared a photo of Ian in its alert as of Monday afternoon.
Anyone with information about the brothers or their alleged abductors is asked to call the Arab Police Department at 256-586-8124.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768, @AbbieRBennett
