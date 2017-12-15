Cary police investigating report that officer called mixed-race woman ‘half breed’

A Cary police commander Friday confirmed that the department is investigating a complaint from a woman who said a patrol officer called her mixed-race daughter a “half breed” and said that her presence was evidence of her parent’s “sin.”
The officer reportedly decided to not give the motorist a ticket, because his “service to the Lord had been done,” with his religious reprimand to her.
“Yes, we are aware of the complaint, and it is being investigated,” Capt. Randall Rhyne of the Cary Police Department said in an email Friday to The News & Observer.
The incident, which allegedly happened Thursday, was described in a Facebook post by Marie Charette.
“My daughter was pulled over today in Cary North Carolina for failure to signal,” Charette wrote. “Once the police officer received her license and saw that she was multi-racial he proceeded to tell her she was a half-breed and God told him to witness to her. Continuing to tell her that her parents should repent of their sins for being married and that we should have never gotten married. She was a living product of our sin. He then told her he was not going to ticket her because his service for the Lord has been done.”
Charette wrote that her daughter was “frightened, scared, hurt, and angry,” after the traffic stop.
“She could barely get herself to the next destination. She had to pull over in a parking lot and just cry,” Charette wrote. “This is the second time she's been attacked verbally for being multiracial. I am so saddened that these people live a life of not seeing the beauty in all that God has created. My daughter is an amazing most beautiful creation. I'm proud that she took his name and called the police department and reported his behavior.”
Charette said she was saddened that a Cary Police Department officer shared racist views during a traffic stop.
“Imagine how he must treat other multiracial children especially young men,” she wrote.
