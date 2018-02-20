Same school shooting threat circulating on social media in several NC counties

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 4:14 Victim's mother speaks at Copley sentencing Pause 0:58 Raleigh homeowner found guilty of first-degree murder 3:11 Defendant in murder trial breaks down on witness stand 1:29 Defendant: 'He reached for his gun, and I shot him' 0:46 Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 2:46 ‘I’m going to kill ’em’ heard at start of 911 call made by homeowner accused of murder 1:01 Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school 0:46 Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect 1:53 Students and staff tell what happened inside Florida high school 0:31 Raleigh police officer hugs boy whose family was left homeless after Hurricane Maria Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

"I am a high school senior who three days ago was worried about which of my friends would receive flowers for Valentine's Day." ... Now, "my main concerns are funerals, gun control and whether or not I am going to be shot wherever I go," says Delaney Tarr, a senior at Stoneman Douglas High School, Tarr spoke to a crowd Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at the U.S. Federal Building and Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale during rally for gun control. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

"I am a high school senior who three days ago was worried about which of my friends would receive flowers for Valentine's Day." ... Now, "my main concerns are funerals, gun control and whether or not I am going to be shot wherever I go," says Delaney Tarr, a senior at Stoneman Douglas High School, Tarr spoke to a crowd Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at the U.S. Federal Building and Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale during rally for gun control. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com