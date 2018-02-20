Daycare worker charged with misdemeanor child abuse

Police say video shows a North Carolina child-care worker grabbing a young boy by the neck and jacket and dragging him from a gymnasium into a classroom.

Goldsboro police charged Joshelyn Parker, 25 with misdemeanor child abuse after the incident at the Goldsboro Family YMCA. A police report describes the video. Parker was arrested on Feb. 15.

The state Department of Health and Human Services said in an email its division of Division of Child Development and Early Education “is aware of an allegation and is considering next steps. By law, we cannot comment on possible investigations.”

The boy’s father, Jasin Van Den Broeke, said his fiancee saw scratches on their 2-year-old son’s neck and throat when she went to pick him up on Feb. 5. The YMCA was slow to answer his and other parents’ concerns, he said.

The YMCA is cooperating with Goldsboro Police and is conducting its own investigation, said Kriquette Davis, vice president of operations at the Goldsboro YMCA.

“Safety is our primary concern,” the Y said in a statement. “As such, our Y will also be conducting our own internal investigation into the allegations against the employee as they relate to the Y and depending upon the results of the investigation, will act accordingly.”

The organization started investigating on Feb. 5, the day of the incident, she said. Parker no longer works at the Y, Davis said, while declining to cite Parker’s last day at work. Davis said no other parents had voiced concerns abouttreatment of children.

The childcare center has three stars in the state’sfive-star rating system.