What is NC’s most ‘intoxicated and disruptive’ county?

In 2017, one North Carolina county blew all others away when it came to the number of cases of someone being “intoxicated and disruptive,” a misdemeanor.
Buncombe County led the pack with 552 cases of people charged with allegedly being intoxicated and disruptive, according to records from the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts.
Wake County came in at No. 2 with 324 cases, followed by Mecklenburg (275), Guilford (264) and New Hanover (219).
Mecklenburg moved up one spot this year to claim third place.
Never miss a local story.
In 2017, there were a total of 3,871 intoxicated and disruptive cases, with 3,896 charges and 3,400 defendants charged, according to state records. Of those, 1,421 defendants were convicted.
According to state statute, being intoxicated and disruptive in public includes: blocking or interfering with traffic on a highway or public vehicular area; blocking or lying across or otherwise preventing or interfering with access to or passage across a sidewalk or entrance; grabbing, shoving, pushing or fighting others, or challenging others to fight; cursing or shouting at or otherwise rudely insulting others; begging for money or other property.
Top 20 NC counties with most 2017 ‘intoxicated and disruptive’ cases
1. Buncombe: 552
2. Wake: 324
3. Mecklenburg: 275
4. Guilford: 264
5. New Hanover: 219
6. Forsyth: 175
7. Gaston: 136
8. Cumberland: 91
9. Pitt: 77
10. Henderson: 73
11. Onslow: 71
12. Cabarrus: 62
13. Carteret: 62
14. Orange: 60
15. Davidson: 58
16. Alamance: 55
17. Haywood: 53
18. Iredell: 53
19. Robeson: 48
20. Jackson: 47
Comments