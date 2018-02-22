Man charged with breaking into Raleigh home to take indecent liberties with a child

Wake County sheriff's deputies charged Wednesday that a 39-year-old man broke into a Buffaloe Road house last Saturday so he could take indecent liberties with a child.
Arrest warrants accuse Oscar Paez Uribe, who lives on Vendue Range Drive in Raleigh of breaking or entering a building to terrorize someone, taking indecent liberties with someone under 16 and first-degree kidnapping.
The warrants do not disclose whether the child was a boy or a girl.
Deputies arrested Uribe at his home Wednesday after swearing out the arrest warrants.
Never miss a local story.
A magistrate set Uribe’s bail at $150,000.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said a computer check showed there was an outstanding order to deport Uribe, who was born in Mexico, and they asked that he be held for them if he is released from North Carolina custody on the charges.
The detention request lists two other names it says Uribe has used. It lists him as being 42 years old, but it says biometric identification – usually fingerprints – show he is the same person.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments