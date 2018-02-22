SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 4:14 Victim's mother speaks at Copley sentencing Pause 0:58 Raleigh homeowner found guilty of first-degree murder 3:11 Defendant in murder trial breaks down on witness stand 1:29 Defendant: 'He reached for his gun, and I shot him' 0:46 Shirtless woman steals packages from porch 2:46 ‘I’m going to kill ’em’ heard at start of 911 call made by homeowner accused of murder 1:01 Police break through classroom doors to sweep, evacuate Florida high school 0:46 Passer-by video shows arrest of Florida school shooting suspect 1:53 Students and staff tell what happened inside Florida high school 0:31 Raleigh police officer hugs boy whose family was left homeless after Hurricane Maria Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A Wake County jury spent less than two hours deliberating behind closed doors before finding Chad Copley guilty of first-degree murder. The jury found Copley guilty of premeditated murder in the shooting death Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas, 20, who was attending a party in Copley’s neighborhood. Pool Video

A Wake County jury spent less than two hours deliberating behind closed doors before finding Chad Copley guilty of first-degree murder. The jury found Copley guilty of premeditated murder in the shooting death Kouren-Rodney Bernard Thomas, 20, who was attending a party in Copley’s neighborhood. Pool Video