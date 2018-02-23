Two teenagers shot in Walmart parking lot in Fuquay-Varina

Two teenage males were shot in the parking lot of a Walmart on Friday afternoon, and nearly an hour passed before investigators found the victims at WakeMed in Apex.
Investigators haven’t made an arrest in the case and are asking the public to help them locate the shooter.
At about 4:25 p.m., police were alerted about possible shots fired in the parking lot of the department store at 1501 E. Broad Street.
Witnesses told police that a man with a medium complexion and thin build walked approached a black F150 truck and got into an altercation with two teenagers inside the vehicle, said Susan Weis, town spokeswoman.
The shooter, who was wearing a red, short sleeve shirt, white pants and white tennis shoes, fired multiple times into the truck. The gunman fled on foot before then getting in a four-door, white passenger car, possibly a Jetta or Acura, with the possible license plate tag letters “EMB,” Weis reported.
The two teenagers inside the F150 also drove away from the scene and ended up at the hospital about 5:30 p.m., Weis said.
The town spokeswoman did not disclose the victim’s names, but said one was 17 and one 18. The 18-year-old was transferred to WakeMed in Raleigh and is in stable condition, Weis said. The 17-year-old is at WakeMed in Apex in stable condition.
Investigators are urging anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of the gunman to contact the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at 919-552-3191.
