An angry fan is escorted from the seating area during the NC State vs. Florida State game at PNC Arena Sunday, Feb. 26, 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com
An angry fan is escorted from the seating area during the NC State vs. Florida State game at PNC Arena Sunday, Feb. 26, 2018. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

Crime

Fan fight during NCSU-FSU basketball game leads to arrests of mother and son

By Ron Gallagher And Steve Wiseman

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

swiseman@heraldsun.com

February 26, 2018 11:16 AM

RALEIGH

Police arrested an Apex man after a fan fight in the stands at PNC Arena on Sunday night during the ACC basketball game between N.C. State and Florida State. Then they arrested his mother.

William_Amos_Jones_III
William Amos Jones
CCBI

William Amos Jones, 32, of 1130 Boxcar Way is charged with assaulting Raleigh Police Officer K.C. Min by pushing him while Min was breaking up a fight.

Police also arrested Elkie Ann Ryder, 49, who is listed in arrest records as living at the same Boxcar Way townhouse as Jones. Tax records show Elkie Ann Ryder and Jeffrey Leon Ryder bought the townhouse in 2016. Police confirmed she is Jones’ mother.

Elkie_Ann_Ryder
Elkie Ann Ryder
CCBI

Ryder faces three charges: Assault on a government official or employee, being intoxicated and disruptive and resisting a public officer.

In the resisting charge, Raleigh police accuse her of resisting and obstructing Officer W.B. Edwards while Edwards was “arresting the defendant’s son.”

She was “pushing and jerking at the officer,” the charges say.

The intoxication charges said Ryder fought “with police officers and other guests of the venue” and cursed at them.

The assault charge said that Ryder assaulted Edwards “by kicking the officer in the face and shoulder” when he was trying to arrest her.

All the charges in the case are misdemeanors. Jones and Ryder both posted bail and were released from the Wake County Detention Center.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

