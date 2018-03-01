Knightdale HS junior arrested after Twitter photo of gun, complaint about school system

Police on Wednesday night arrested a 17-year-old high school student who they said posted two Twitter messages — one showing him pointing a gun at a camera, and the other a vulgarity-laced tweet urging students not to let “the school system” make them “normal.”
The teen, Trevor Grady Poole, lives on Lynnwood Estates Drive in Knightdale and was arrested at his home.
Police said in charges against Poole that he posted the picture of the gun, with the word “hey” shown “in the barrel of the gun,” after posting the angry message that appeared to be advice for his peers.
Poole is a junior at Knightdale High School, the Wake County school system said.
Never miss a local story.
Knightdale police had more than their usual presence at the school Thursday because of the Twitter posts, Chief Lawrence Capps said.
An arrest warrant charging Poole with disorderly conduct that disrupts a school says he wrote “F*** the school system! You don’t need that s***.”
It ended by saying, “Don’t let the system fool you into being normal” and included the Wake County Public School System’s Twitter account name, @WCPSS.
Poole’s account has the address “@liltrevvv,” and he uses the name “KillTrev,” according to police.
A second charge against Poole on Wednesday night was possession of a handgun by a minor. The legal age for having a handgun in North Carolina is 21.
Police said the charge involved a “black handgun pictured in photo posted to Twitter,” but did not give details.
Capps said Poole apparently posted the comments and accompanying photo Wednesday night. The comments and photo were re-tweeted before it came to the attention of several parents.
“We were promptly notified,” Capps said Thursday afternoon. “We located Mr. Poole at his residence and placed him under arrest.”
Capps said patrol officers increased their presence at the school Thursday “as a precautionary measure.” The police chief surmised that even though he could see how “lots of people” would come to the conclusion that the police response was a consequence of the school shootings in Parkland, Fla., that would be “tremendous speculation.”
Wake public schools spokeswoman Lisa Luten told The News & Observer, “The school is aware of a social media post that contained profanity and referenced the school district. That same account also posted a second tweet that included a firearm.”
Luten said the actions Poole has been accused of do not comply with the student code of conduct and would be subject to disciplinary action. She added that federal law prohibits administrators from sharing specific disciplinary information about a student.
Both charges against Poole are misdemeanors.
Poole was held overnight at the Wake County Detention Center in lieu of $3,000 bail.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
The principal’s letter
A letter to Knightdale High School parents from the school’s principal, James Argent:
High School Parents,
This is Principal Argent.
I would like you to be aware of an incident that is affecting our school today.
Yesterday, a student at Knightdale High School posted a tweet that included profanity and referenced @WCPPSS. That same student also posted a second tweet that included a photo of himself and a firearm.
The social media posts did not contain a threat to our school or any person. Nonetheless, we take social media posts like this very seriously. This behavior does not comply with our student code of conduct and is subject to disciplinary action and criminal charges.
We immediately contacted WCPSS Security and our school resource officer to investigate. The student was located. The investigation is now concluded.
We greatly appreciate the relationship we have with our SRO, Officer Hunter and WCPSS Security in responding to such situations. They work closely with us to ensure the safety of our students every day.
Students and parents can also report safety concerns to our anonymous tip line, (919) 856-1911.
Know that we will continue to take every measure to ensure the safety of our students.
Thank you for your continued support of our school.
Comments