Anti-gay slurs and flashing a gun preceded arrest near Raleigh bar, police say

Yelling anti-gay slurs during an argument with bartenders and showing a pistol in the Ruby Deluxe bar downtown preceded the arrest of a Zebulon man a short way from the bar, police said.
Grayson Wade Pittman, 27, was arrested early Tuesday morning a few doors from the bar at 415 S. Salisbury St.
Police charged Pittman with two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of disorderly conduct, all misdemeanors.
According to the charges and information provided by a police spokeswoman, Pittman was arguing with the bar staff at Ruby Deluxe. He "yelled homophobic slurs" and took a .22-caliber pistol out of a backpack and put it on his hip.
Pittman put the gun back into his pack and left the bar, police said.
The bartenders had called police. Officers caught up with Pittman nearby and found the .22 and a Taser stun gun and a fixed blade knife in the backpack, they charged.
The disorderly conduct charge was based on Pittman's "drawing a handgun from [a] bag and displaying it during an argument," an arrest warrant said.
Pittman was freed on $1,500 bail after being booked into the Wake County Detention Center. He is scheduled for a court appearance April 17.
It is not illegal to have a concealed handgun in an establishment that serves alcohol unless the person with the gun drinks alcohol.
