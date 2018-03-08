Knockoff Nikes would be worth $10K if they were real, charge against Raleigh man says

The state Secretary of State's office said in arrest papers Wednesday that a Raleigh man had 83 pairs of counterfeit Nike shoes that would have been worth about $10,000 if they were legitimate.
Omar Tariq Lucas, 27, was arrested at 1030 N. Rogers Lane, off New Bern Avenue, records showed.
A single felony count of criminal use of a counterfeit trademark said that investigators had determined that Lucas had the shoes on Feb. 1. He had been arrested that day on a different counterfeit-product charge.
The Secretary of State's office uses the retail value of real products to determine the value involved in counterfeit merchandise cases.
The charge against Lucas on Wednesday said that 166 real Nike shoes would be worth about $10,000 in stores. That would make them about $120 a pair.
Lucas lives on Spirit Court in Raleigh, according to arrest records, though the charge lists him as living in East Orange, N.J.
Lucas posted $20,000 bail and was released pending a court appearance.
The Secretary of State's office said its investigation was continuing.
