Omar Tariq Lucas
Omar Tariq Lucas CCBI
Omar Tariq Lucas CCBI

Crime

Knockoff Nikes would be worth $10K if they were real, charge against Raleigh man says

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

March 08, 2018 12:45 PM

RALEIGH

The state Secretary of State's office said in arrest papers Wednesday that a Raleigh man had 83 pairs of counterfeit Nike shoes that would have been worth about $10,000 if they were legitimate.

Omar Tariq Lucas, 27, was arrested at 1030 N. Rogers Lane, off New Bern Avenue, records showed.

A single felony count of criminal use of a counterfeit trademark said that investigators had determined that Lucas had the shoes on Feb. 1. He had been arrested that day on a different counterfeit-product charge.

The Secretary of State's office uses the retail value of real products to determine the value involved in counterfeit merchandise cases.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The charge against Lucas on Wednesday said that 166 real Nike shoes would be worth about $10,000 in stores. That would make them about $120 a pair.

Lucas lives on Spirit Court in Raleigh, according to arrest records, though the charge lists him as living in East Orange, N.J.

Lucas posted $20,000 bail and was released pending a court appearance.

The Secretary of State's office said its investigation was continuing.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572@RPGKT

  Comments  