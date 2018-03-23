Wake deputies seize 11 pounds of pot, say Raleigh man kept it in home, car, storage unit

Sheriff's investigators charged Thursday that 29-year-old Joseph Edwards Teague III had more than 11 pounds of marijuana in a rented storage unit and at the Ivy Ridge house where he lived.
Deputies first arrested Teague, 29, at the storage unit at 6220 Creedmoor Road late Thursday morning.
A felony pot-possession charge stated that he had 3.9 kilograms of marijuana and used the storage unit and an Audi car to keep and store drugs.
Thursday night, deputies added a second felony possession charge based on what they said was 1.25 kilograms of pot found in the house. They charged that he used the house to keep and sell the drug, too.
The charges also alleged that Teague made hash oil from marijuana, using a butane torch to liquefy the pot and collect the concentrated oil.
Altogether, Teague was charged with six felonies and a misdemeanor count of having marijuana paraphernalia that included the torch, a digital scale, bags for packing marijuana and a machine to seal the bags.
Teague was held in lieu of $150,000 bail pending a court appearance.
