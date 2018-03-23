Jurors deliberating fate of man accused of killing family, then posting pictures on Facebook

Members of a Wake County jury began deliberations Friday in the trial of Elhadji Seydou Diop, the 55-year-old man charged with the first-degree murders of his wife, Aminata Drame, and the couple's2-year-old daughter, Fatim Diop.

Prosecutors say Diop, after the killings, posed the bodies of the victims, then took photos and posted them on his Facebook page.

Superior Court Judge Henry Hight told jurors they could consider returning verdicts of first- and second-degree murder, along with voluntary manslaughter for the death of Drame.

In the case of Fatim, Hight told the jurors they could return verdicts of first- and second-degree murder, or determine that Diop is not guilty of his daughter's death.

Police first accused Diop, a native of Senegal, of strangling his wife and daughter to death, but prosecutors now think the daughter was smothered while trapped beneath her parents, who were fighting on the floor of their West Raleigh townhouse.

Prosecutors rested their case Thursday after using the accused man and his wife's cell phone records as evidence to present the jury with a time line of events leading up to a verbal argument over the couple's financial difficulties. The argument turned physical, with the couple wrestling in the kitchen for about 10 minutes. At some point, police say, Diop murdered his wife.

Wake prosecutor Lorrin Freeman said Fatim Diop was trapped underneath the combatants, "crying out, asking the parents to stop," before she died.

Police officers went to the family’s home after Diop’s niece, who lives in Dakar, Senegal, saw photos of the dead bodies of Drame and Fatim that Diop had apparently posted on his Facebook page.





