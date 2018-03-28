Police charge boyfriend of woman accused of smoking pot with her child

Police last week arrested the boyfriend of a Raleigh mother at the center of a social media firestorm over a video of a baby smoking marijuana on social media late last year.
Allan Maldonado, 18, of Raleigh has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and one misdemeanor count of simple possession of marijuana, according to an arrest warrant filed Wednesday afternoon at the Wake County clerk of court's office.
Maldonado will make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. He is in custody at the Wake County jail and being held in lieu of $5,000 bail, according to the arrest warrant.
The arrest warrant did not make clear if Maldonado is the child's father.
Investigators think the offenses happened on Dec. 1, when Maldonado and his girlfriend Brianna Ashanti Loftin, 20, of Raleigh are accused of giving Loftin's 1-year-old child a marijuana blunt to smoke. A video of the incident was posted on Loftin's Facebook page, where she went by by the moniker, "Bree Bahdd."
Police charged both Lofton, of the 4700 block of Caldera Lane, and Maldonado, of 3737 Dusty Lane, on March 21, court records show.
Lofton was charged with two felony counts of intentional child abuse with serious bodily injury. Like Maldonado, she was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and one misdemeanor charge of simple possession of marijuana, according to arrest warrants. Lofton was transported to the Wake County Detention Center and placed under a $100,000 bond.
In two videos posted on Facebook, an adult's hand is shown holding a brown cigar or cigarette to a child's mouth. The child is seen exhaling smoke in both videos. Raleigh police warrants said Lofton was accused of "causing, encouraging and aiding a one-year-old child to smoke a marijuana blunt" and intentionally injuring the baby with the "inhalation of marijuana," on Dec. 1.
Raleigh residents and others began posting the video and comments on the Raleigh police Facebook page just after 9:30 a.m. on the day Lofton and Maldonado were arrested.
Raleigh police Lt. Jason Hodge said, "We welcome and encourage any assistance the public is willing to give us at all times."
Lofton could spend up 17 years in prison if she is convicted of the felony child abuse charges. The Raleigh woman and her boyfriend could spend up to 120 days in jail for each of the three misdemeanor offenses they've been charged with.
The child, now 16 months old, is in the custody of Wake County Child Protective Services.
Maldonado's mother, Karya Maldonado, filed a motion for a no-contact order against Lofton on July 25, 2017.
Court records show that Karya Maldonado and her son share the same address.
Maldonado, in the no-contact order filed at the Wake County Clerk of Court's Office, described Lofton as her son's girlfriend.
Karya Maldonado stated that Lofton twice damaged her car, smoked marijuana in her home and repeatedly visits the house, against her wishes. Maldonado stated that she "has had to call the police six times to keep her away from the house."
A district court judge on Aug. 1 ordered Lofton not to come within 25 yards of Karya Maldonado's home.
