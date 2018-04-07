One killed, two seriously injured in northeast Raleigh shooting, police say

Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting in which they say one person was killed and two others were shot, including an 11-year-old boy.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 4200 block of Britons Cottage Street in northeast Raleigh shortly before 5 a.m.
When police arrived, they found one man deceased from gunshot wounds, and another man and boy had been shot. The man and boy were transported to WakeMed with serious injuries, police said.
Police did not immediately release the names of those involved.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-4357 or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
Comments