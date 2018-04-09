Man who was driving the wrong way is charged in fatal Knightdale crash, police say

A 28-year-old man from Wilmington was driving the wrong way on Knightdale Boulevard early Sunday when his pickup truck collided with another vehicle, killing a man and seriously injuring his wife, the State Highway Patrol said.
Trooper D.A. Knapp charged Jesus Velez-Alvarado with felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired and driving the wrong way on a dual-lane highway.
Lakeatia Daniels-Owens was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh with "traumatic, life-threatening injuries" according to the felony charge against Velez-Alvarado.
Troopers said her husband, who was driving their car, died., His name was not available Monday morning.
Velez-Alvarado admitted he had been drinking, Knapp wrote, and had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol.
The wreck happened about 1:50 a.m. near the Old Milburnie Road intersection.
Knapp reported that Velez-Alvarado told him, "You didn't see me drive." But Knapp added that Velez-Alvarado's injuries were consistent with having been in the driver's seat, he had papers on the driver's side of the vehicle and the truck had decals related to where he said he worked in Wilmington..
Booking personnel at the Wake County Detention Center listed Velez-Alvarado as having no permanent address in Wilmington. Knapp said he told the trooper he was in Raleigh to "hang with friends."
Velez-Alvarado was held in lieu of $53,000 bail pending a first court appearance.
