16-year-old charged with hit-run felony after 2 women hurt in Raleigh wreck

By Ron Gallagher

April 10, 2018 12:28 PM

RALEIGH

A Wake County youth was charged with felony hit-and-run in connection with a crash that injured two women Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

Police charged Dustin Lee Jackson, 16, who lives on Lane of Sir Gallahad, near Garner, with the felony.

A magistrate, who set Jackson's bail at $5,000, said in arrest records that Jackson was driving without a license when the vehicle he was operating hit the side of a car in which the women were riding.

The wreck happened about 4:30 p.m. at Falls of Neuse Road and Common Oaks Drive, police said.

The conditions of the women – Porcia and Rheamon Lewis – were unknown Tuesday.

Jackson was held overnight pending a first court appearance.

The Wake County court calendar said Jackson was to have been in court Monday in connection with a trespassing charge filed against him on March 11. He is scheduled for a hearing April 18 in connection with a misdemeanor assault charge for an incident Last Oct. 20.

