16-year-old charged with hit-run felony after 2 women hurt in Raleigh wreck

A Wake County youth was charged with felony hit-and-run in connection with a crash that injured two women Monday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.
Police charged Dustin Lee Jackson, 16, who lives on Lane of Sir Gallahad, near Garner, with the felony.
A magistrate, who set Jackson's bail at $5,000, said in arrest records that Jackson was driving without a license when the vehicle he was operating hit the side of a car in which the women were riding.
The wreck happened about 4:30 p.m. at Falls of Neuse Road and Common Oaks Drive, police said.
The conditions of the women – Porcia and Rheamon Lewis – were unknown Tuesday.
Jackson was held overnight pending a first court appearance.
The Wake County court calendar said Jackson was to have been in court Monday in connection with a trespassing charge filed against him on March 11. He is scheduled for a hearing April 18 in connection with a misdemeanor assault charge for an incident Last Oct. 20.
