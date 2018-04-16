23-year-old man fatally shot in North Raleigh

Police are investigating the shooting death of a 23-year-old man in northeast Raleigh on Monday afternoon.
No arrests have been made, and investigators are asking for the public's help in locating the person responsible.
The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Officers were alerted about someone being shot in the 4600 block of Dansey Drive, near Louisburg Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police.
When the officers arrived they found Jacinto Espinal, who had a gunshot wound to the chest.
Emergency workers rushed Espinal to WakeMed, where he died, police reported.
Investigators have not yet disclosed a motive for the shooting.
Police are asking that anyone with information that might assist their investigation to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP, or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
