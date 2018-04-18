Teen charged with inciting riot in Athens Drive High School brawl

An 18-year-old has been charged with inciting a riot in a fight involving roughly 25 people in a parking lot at Athens Drive High School last week.

Jermaine Lovon Canteen, who lives on Open Field Drive in southeastern Wake County, turned himself in Tuesday night on the charge that Raleigh police made in an arrest warrant Monday.

Canteen is also charged with misdemeanor assault and second-degree trespassing.

The fight outside the west Raleigh school happened about 2:20 p.m. Thursday. A 19-year-old suffered a "serious concussion," according to the arrest warrant.

A message from the school principal, Stephen Mares, said the fight involved students from Athens Drive High and other schools.

The felony charge says that Canteen "did assemble with at least two other persons ... and riot by engaging in a public disturbance."

Canteen was held in lieu of $10,000 bail.