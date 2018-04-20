Three arrested on cocaine-trafficking charges in Wake County case

Two men from Raleigh and one from Zebulon were arrested Thursday evening on cocaine-trafficking and conspiracy charges after Wake County sheriff's deputies surrounded them at a shopping center on New Hope Church Road.
Bartolome Amirkhail Rojas-Almonte, 26, Nelsony Ortiz-Delacruz, 30, and Angel Bienvenido Garcia-Burdiez, 19, were at the strip mall at 2215 New Hope Church Road, records showed.
Rojas was charged with three counts of cocaine trafficking. The others were charged with one count each.
Authorities listed Rojas as living on Beddell Street in Raleigh. Records showed Ortiz-Delacruz lives in Raleigh but has no permanent address. The records listed Garcia-Burdiez as living on Banjo Drive. Records listed that street as being in Durham, but the only area street with that name is in Zebulon.
Rojas-Almonte was held in lieu of $1 million bail pending a court appearance.
Garcia-Burdiez was held on $750,000 bail and Ortez-Delacruz on $650,000 bail.
