Three arrested on cocaine-trafficking charges in Wake County case

By Ron Gallagher

April 20, 2018 08:23 AM

RALEIGH

Two men from Raleigh and one from Zebulon were arrested Thursday evening on cocaine-trafficking and conspiracy charges after Wake County sheriff's deputies surrounded them at a shopping center on New Hope Church Road.

Bartolome Amirkhail Rojas-Almonte, 26, Nelsony Ortiz-Delacruz, 30, and Angel Bienvenido Garcia-Burdiez, 19, were at the strip mall at 2215 New Hope Church Road, records showed.

Nelsony_Ortiz-Delacruz.JPG
Nelsony Ortiz-Delacruz
CCBI

Rojas was charged with three counts of cocaine trafficking. The others were charged with one count each.

Angel_Bienvenido_Garcia-Burdiez.JPG
Angel Bienvenido Garcia-Burdiez
CCBI

Authorities listed Rojas as living on Beddell Street in Raleigh. Records showed Ortiz-Delacruz lives in Raleigh but has no permanent address. The records listed Garcia-Burdiez as living on Banjo Drive. Records listed that street as being in Durham, but the only area street with that name is in Zebulon.

Rojas-Almonte was held in lieu of $1 million bail pending a court appearance.

Garcia-Burdiez was held on $750,000 bail and Ortez-Delacruz on $650,000 bail.

Ron Gallagher 919-829-4572 @RPGKT

