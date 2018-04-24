Police say Raleigh man visited Saks Fifth Avenue store 3 times and left with $15K in clothing without paying

Joshua Landenberger was convicted of two felonies in Wake County in the past three years and is on probation for one and parole for the other. But it was charges of stealing clothes worth $15,000 from a Saks Fifth Avenue store this month that sent him to jail on Monday.
Police arrested Landenberger, 26, at the Wake County Courthouse on Tuesday morning. They had obtained an arrest warrant on Friday that accused Landenberger of three counts of felony larceny for thefts that happened at the store in Triangle Town Center on April 4, 8 and 11.
Another warrant that detectives swore out Friday accused Landenberger, who lives in Raleigh, of stealing three shirts from a Dillard's store in June 2016.
According to the felony charges, Landenberger left the store April 4 with 33 Polo-brand shirts and pairs of pants on which the price tags totaled $4,365.
In the most recent theft, police said, he left without paying for eight pieces of Burberry-brand clothing valued at $5,360.
In between, on April 8, police said, Landenberger made off with 20 Burberry men's shirts that were priced at a total of $5,225.
Landenberger was convicted Feb. 1 of felony speeding to elude arrest in April 2017, and a judge placed him on 24 months' probation.
In July 2015, a court convicted Landenberger of common-law robbery three months earlier. he was released from prison last November and put on parole through Aug. 7.
Both convictions were in Wake County.
After being booked on the new larceny charges, Landenberger was held in lieu of $15,000 bail pending a court appearance.
Comments