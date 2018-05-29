‘Intruders will be shot,’ the sign said. Video shows how brazen these NC burglars are

Despite a sign threatening to shoot home intruders, two brazen burglars can be seen in a surveillance video enter a North Carolina home with a rifle and leave with items on Memorial Day weekend.

Lee County Sheriff Tracy Carter is asking for the public's assistance to identify two suspects caught on surveillance footage and the driver of the getaway car during the burglary of a home in Sanford Saturday. Carter posted the videos of the burglary captured by home surveillance cameras on Facebook Sunday.

“Intruders will be shot,” reads a faded sign on the front door of the home, WTVD reported.

Two men can be seen pacing in the house, the surveillance footage shows. One man, wearing a white baseball cap and holding a rifle, seems to be the lookout as he checks multiple rooms and peers out the window and cracked door.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Another man, in a black hooded-sweatshirt, can be seen walking through a hallway of the home carrying a black box.

The suspects then exit the home carrying a bag and run to an SUV waiting for the suspects on a dirt driveway, the outdoor camera shows.

The burglary happened on 1800 block of Carthage Street between 2 and 2:30 a.m. Saturday, WNCN reported.

The third suspect is the driver of the black Ford Flex who seemed to be waiting for the two suspects inside the home, according to the WNCN report.

It’s unclear if the burglars were aware of the security cameras inside and outside the home.

Sevryn Schaller, a neighbor, said the burglars ran a risk in entering the home, WTVD reported.

“"That's definitely pretty risky considering where they're at," he said. "I mean, not to say that every house here is protected the same way as ours is but there's a certain amount of force that you could be met with when you're out here in the country."

Sheriff Carter is encouraging anyone with information about the identity or location of the suspects to call the CRIME Tip Line at 919-718-4577 or 919-775-5531.