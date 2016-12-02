Duke University names new president

DURHAM Duke University has announced that the provost of the University of Pennsylvania will become Duke’s 10th president next year.
Vincent Price, who has been provost at Penn since 2009, was selected by Duke’s Board of Trustees on Friday morning.
He will succeed Richard H. Brodhead on July 1. Brodhead announced in April that he planned to step down after 13 years at Duke.
In addition to being the chief academic officer at Penn, Price, 59, is the Steven H. Chaffee Professor of Communication in the Annenberg School for Communication and professor of political science in the School of Arts and Sciences.
