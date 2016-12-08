Campus free speech debate ignites after professor writes about gay Muslim student

1:14 Hunter Elementary students harvest greens for families in need Pause

1:36 NCCU Chancellor Debra Saunders-White dies of cancer

0:57 Candlelight vigil for Chancellor Debra Saunders-White

0:56 NCCU pays tribute to late Chancellor Debra Saunders-White

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole

4:30 Roy Williams: 'We sucked' in win over Davidson

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:36 Sam Jones BBQ: a family tradition

3:28 Watoto Children’s Choir performs “Be Exalted”