Panel suggests criminal investigation into diplomas given by Durham charter school

A state panel recommended Friday that the Durham district attorney be contacted to conduct a potential criminal investigation into how at least 53 students at Kestrel Heights School were given diplomas without meeting state graduation requirements.
Leaders at Kestrel Heights, a charter school in Durham, say at least 53 students over the past three years received diplomas they didn’t earn and that the problem could go back further. In response, the N.C. Charter Schools Advisory Board passed a motion Friday recommending the State Board of Education refer the matter to the Durham DA to see if a criminal investigation is warranted.
“It would seem an issue of negligence more than willful intent but may require more investigation on that point,” Alex Quigley, chairman of the advisory board, said before the vote.
Mark Tracy, executive director of Kestrel Heights, declined comment Friday. He said he needed to discuss the issue first with his board.
Kestrel Heights’ charter is scheduled to expire June 30. The advisory board had previously recommended that the State Board give a full 10-year renewal.
But on Friday, the advisory board rescinded its prior renewal recommendation. The board’s new motion includes recommending that the State Board not decide on Kestrel’s charter renewal until an investigation is completed into how the diplomas were granted.
Other parts of the advisory board’s motion include:
▪ Recommend putting Kestrel Heights on governance non-compliance status;
▪ Direct the school to provide records, including transcripts of students, to the state Office of Charter Schools by Jan. 3 before the advisory board’s Jan. 9 meeting;
▪ Direct the school to provide the names of the former guidance and former high school principal that the school says were responsible for checking transcripts. Advisory board members said they might want the state to seek action against the education licenses those two people have.
Kestrel Heights discovered an issue in July with the records of current students. A further internal investigation discovered problems dating back to at least the graduates in 2014.
Kestrel has contacted the 22 graduates from this year who have problems with their diplomas to offer options such as helping them take the missing classes.
T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui
