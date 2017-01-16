Did Donald Trump or the 2016 election cause more bullying in schools?

1:10 No Snow Days (for runners) Pause

1:26 Mom posts video of alleged bullying incident in Fayetteville

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole

2:05 NC State's BeeJay Anya: We are making a lot of mental errors

3:48 Gov Roy Cooper introduces new DHHS and Military Secretaries

1:52 Duke's Jeff Capel cites lack of poise and too many points in the paint by Louisville for loss.

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision

1:15 Durham Police Department incorporates reality-based simulator into training

5:56 NC State's Mark Gottfried: It's embarrassing