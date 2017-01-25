Gov. Cooper says NC should favor public education over more corporate tax cuts

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!' Pause

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

3:07 Voices of the Women's March on Washington

2:18 Governor McCrory concedes race to Roy Cooper

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

13:05 Gov. Cooper delivers Inaugural Address via video

9:15 House Speaker Moore: "There's always a healthy competition for influence among the branches (of government)"