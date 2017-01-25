UNC’s Ackland Art Museum gets $25 million gift, including Rembrandts

UNC-Chapel Hill’s Ackland Art Museum announced Wednesday its largest donation ever, a $25 million gift that includes seven Rembrandt works.
The gift, from Durham orthodontist and alumnus Sheldon Peck and his wife Leena, features 134 primarily 17th Century Dutch and Flemish masterworks, valued at $17 million, plus an $8 million endowment for future acquisitions and a new curator. The Ackland is now the first public university art museum to own a collection of Rembrandt drawings.
One of the Rembrandt drawings bears an inscription in the artist’s own handwriting, which until this donation was the last known drawing with such an inscription remaining in private hands.
The university held a celebration Wednesday morning to announce the acquisition.
“We are overjoyed with the Pecks’ exceptionally generous gift of art, funds for its stewardship and support for future acquisitions,” said Ackland Art Museum Director Katie Ziglar. “Thanks to the new curatorial position their endowment also provides, we look forward to organizing a series of special exhibitions focusing on masterworks from the Peck Collection. Works of such high achievement and quality will fascinate and delight Ackland visitors for decades to come.”
Peck is an orthodontic specialist, educator and art collector. After receiving his undergraduate degree from UNC in 1963 and his doctorate from the UNC School of Dentistry in 1966, he moved to Boston for a residency in orthodontics and then entered private practice and academics.
Peck was a clinical professor of developmental biology at the Harvard University’s dental school for 20 years, and served as an adjunct professor of orthodontics at UNC’s dental school. He has donated to the Ackland since 1988 and is a member of the museum’s national advisory board.
