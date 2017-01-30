NCSU video on suicide prevention wins an Emmy

N.C. State University’s Counseling Center has won an Emmy Award for its “#StopTheStigma” video that featured students talking about suicide.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Nashville/Midsouth Chapter, recognized the work this month with an award for excellence in visual storytelling. The video was produced in collaboration with StoryDriven, a Durham-based video firm. The video won in the Emmy’s Public Affairs award category for work about societal concerns in the public interest.
The eight-minute video featured three NCSU students who told the stories behind past suicide attempts as a way to help others speak about the issue and seek help for depression. It was first shown at a suicide prevention vigil at NCSU’s Brickyard in 2015.
The project began when Daniel Goldstein and Noah Martinson, clinical social workers at NCSU’s Counseling Center, set up a table at the center of campus and asked students to tell them how their lives had been affected by suicide. Several students stopped that day and later agreed to be in the video.
“Indeed, we want to thank the three brave students who shared their stories and who bared their souls,” said Bryce McNabb of StoryDriven, who edited “#StopTheStigma.” “The whole purpose of this video is to encourage people to reach out for help. We hope that this video continues to spread around and do what it was designed to do: to help people choose life.”
