29 North Carolina charter schools get approval to stay open

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole Pause

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:22 Icy road conditions and sliding cars on New Leesville Road

0:54 Kestrel Heights students rally in support of troubled school

0:55 Ice skating through the streets of North Raleigh

1:11 DeskCycles help students focus

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue