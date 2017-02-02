‘A big step’: UNC researchers use stem cells to treat brain cancer

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole Pause

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

0:39 Cooper pushes money for education over tax cuts

0:27 Charlotte teacher greets each student with special handshake

6:32 Oak Park High School teachers tell students 'they are important, inspiring'

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

1:56 Museum of History celebrates Black History Month

0:50 NC State's Abu: It feels like a million but it is just one