UNC-Chapel Hill faculty urge chancellor to do more to protect students, staff from Trump’s ban

More than 150 members of the University of North Carolina faculty are urging Chancellor Carol Folt to do more to protect students, staff and faculty against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants, refugees and legal U.S. citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries.
The faculty members signed a letter published in The Daily Tar Heel calling for Folt to do more than what she described in a statement on Jan. 29, which said UNC was “determined to help people who are directly or indirectly impacted in every way that we can.”
To the “more than 3,000 international students, scholars, staff and families – representing more than 100 countries – you are essential to our vibrant Carolina community,” Folt wrote, adding that the university was committed to “a diverse and inclusive campus and want all who work and study here to feel welcomed and valued.”
The faculty asked Folt to take a position similar to the University of Michigan, the University of Wisconsin and Cornell University, which promised not to release information about its faculty, staff and students to federal authorities – including their immigration status. Those universities also promised that campus police wouldn’t work as an arm of the federal government to enforce Trump’s ban.
But while Duke University, a private institution, made such a pledge, and UNC, Duke and Davidson warned students about traveling internationally, Folt’s response did not include the strong promises the faculty wanted.
Folt encouraged those with connections to the countries included in Trump’s ban to reach out to UNC Global for help. The university also told students, faculty and staff to consult immigration attorneys before traveling internationally, or to avoid international travel if possible.
But Folt made no promises to withhold records to protect those at UNC affected by the ban or to prevent campus police from functioning as agents of the federal government.
An open letter to Chancellor Folt
We, faculty at UNC, thank you for the message you sent on behalf of the University regarding the recent executive order that severely curtails the rights and movements of immigrant and non-immigrant visa holders from several countries. We agree with you that the international students, staff, faculty and their families that are part of Carolina are essential to our community.
Several other universities, notably the University of Michigan, the University of Wisconsin and Cornell University, have pledged not to release sensitive information, such as immigration status, to federal authorities. These universities have also stated that campus police will not seek immigration status from students and will not function as agents of the federal government regarding the enforcement of federal immigration law. Such statements suggest concrete steps that universities can take to protect the health and well-being of those who study and work there. When can we expect Carolina to make a similar pledge?
