February 2, 2017 4:07 PM

UNC-Chapel Hill faculty urge chancellor to do more to protect students, staff from Trump’s ban

By Abbie Bennett

CHAPEL HILL

More than 150 members of the University of North Carolina faculty are urging Chancellor Carol Folt to do more to protect students, staff and faculty against President Donald Trump’s executive order banning immigrants, refugees and legal U.S. citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries.

The faculty members signed a letter published in The Daily Tar Heel calling for Folt to do more than what she described in a statement on Jan. 29, which said UNC was “determined to help people who are directly or indirectly impacted in every way that we can.”

To the “more than 3,000 international students, scholars, staff and families – representing more than 100 countries – you are essential to our vibrant Carolina community,” Folt wrote, adding that the university was committed to “a diverse and inclusive campus and want all who work and study here to feel welcomed and valued.”

The faculty asked Folt to take a position similar to the University of Michigan, the University of Wisconsin and Cornell University, which promised not to release information about its faculty, staff and students to federal authorities – including their immigration status. Those universities also promised that campus police wouldn’t work as an arm of the federal government to enforce Trump’s ban.

But while Duke University, a private institution, made such a pledge, and UNC, Duke and Davidson warned students about traveling internationally, Folt’s response did not include the strong promises the faculty wanted.

Folt encouraged those with connections to the countries included in Trump’s ban to reach out to UNC Global for help. The university also told students, faculty and staff to consult immigration attorneys before traveling internationally, or to avoid international travel if possible.

But Folt made no promises to withhold records to protect those at UNC affected by the ban or to prevent campus police from functioning as agents of the federal government.

An open letter to Chancellor Folt

We, faculty at UNC, thank you for the message you sent on behalf of the University regarding the recent executive order that severely curtails the rights and movements of immigrant and non-immigrant visa holders from several countries. We agree with you that the international students, staff, faculty and their families that are part of Carolina are essential to our community.

Several other universities, notably the University of Michigan, the University of Wisconsin and Cornell University, have pledged not to release sensitive information, such as immigration status, to federal authorities. These universities have also stated that campus police will not seek immigration status from students and will not function as agents of the federal government regarding the enforcement of federal immigration law. Such statements suggest concrete steps that universities can take to protect the health and well-being of those who study and work there. When can we expect Carolina to make a similar pledge?

Prof. Ariana Vigil, Women’s and Gender Studies

Prof. Elyse Crystall, English and Comparative Literature

Aaron Hale-Dorrell, History

Allison Schlobohm, School of Business

Altha Cravey, Geography

Andrea F. Bohlman, Music

Andrew Perrin, Sociology

Andrew Reynolds, Political Science

Angela Stuesse, Anthropology and Global Studies

Arturo Escobar, Anthropology

Banu Gökariksel, Geography

Barbara Anderson, African Studies Center

Barbara Fedders, School of Law

Barbara Friedman, School of Media and Journalism

Barbara B. Moran, School of Information and Library Science

Beth Grabowski, Art

Bill Balthrop, Communication

Bill Brown, Communication

Brigitte Zimmerman, Public Policy

Carole Blair, Communication

Carla Chibwesha, School of Medicine

Carole Crumley, Anthropology (Emerita)

Catherine Zimmer, Odum Institute

Chad Bryant, History

Charisse Caruth-Iacono, School of Medicine

China Medel, Communication

Charles Mitchell, Biology

Christopher A. Lee, School of Information and Library Science

Christopher Nelson, Anthropology

Crystal Wiley Cené, School of Medicine

Dana Coen, Communication

Dana Marks, Communication

Dana N. Thompson Dorsey, School of Education

Daniel Sherman, Art History and History

David Pier, African, African American, and Diaspora Studies

Deborah Stroman, School of Business

Deborah M. Weissman, School of Law

Dennis Mumby, Communication

Don Nonini, Anthropology

Donald J. Raleigh, History

Edward V. Rankus, Communication

Eduardo de Jesús Douglas, Art

Elizabeth Havice, Geography

Elizabeth Olson, Geography

Eric Downing, German, English and Comparative Literature

Erica Johnson, Global Studies

Emilio del Valle Escalante, Romance Studies

Emily Burrill, History and Women’s & Gender Studies

Emma Flatt, History

Fadi A. Bardawil, Asian Studies

Frank A. Domínguez, Romance Studies

Gabriela Valdivia, Geography

Georges Nzongola-Ntalaja, African, African American, and Diaspora Studies

Glenn Hinson, Anthropology

Hassan Melehy, Romance Studies

Hollie Mann, Political Science

Holning Lau, School of Law

Hong-An Truong, Art

Iqbal Singh Sevea, History

Jane D. Brown, School of Media and Journalism (Emerita)

Jane F. Thrailkill, English and Comparative Literature

Jennifer Ho, English and Comparative Literature

Jocelyn Chua, Anthropology

Jon Lepofsky, Geography

Jon D. C. Powell, History

Jonathan M. Hess, Germanic and Slavic Languages and Literatures

Jonathan Weiler, Global Studies

John Kasson, History and American Studies (Emeritus)

John McGowan, English and Comparative Literature

John Pickles, Geography

John D. Stephens, Center for European Studies

Joseph Megel, Communication

Joy Kasson, American Studies (Emerita)

Julia Haslett, Communication

Karen M. Booth, Women’s and Gender Studies

Karen Hagemann, History

Karolyn Tyson, Sociology

Kate Weisshaar, Sociology

Kathryn A. Sabbeth, School of Law

Kathryn Williams, Dramatic Art

Kathy A. Perkins, Dramatic Art

Krista M. Perreira, Social Medicine

Kristin Wilson, School of Business

Kumarini Silva, Communication

Laura Halperin, English and Comparative Literature

Lauren Leve, Religious Studies

Liana Richardson, Sociology

Lisa Lindsay, History

Larry Grossberg, Communication

Louis A. Pérez Jr, History

Louise McReynolds, History

Lucila Vargas, School of Media and Journalism (Emerita)

Lydia Boyd, African, African American and Diaspora Studies

Malinda Maynor Lowery, History

Marcie Cohen Ferris, American Studies

María DeGuzmán, English and Comparative Literature

Mariska Leunissen, Philosophy

Mark Driscoll, Asian Studies and Global Studies

Maxine Eichner, School of Law

Meenu Tewari, City and Regional Planning

Michael Lambert, African, African American, and Diaspora Studies

Michael Palm, Communication

Michal Osterweil, Global Studies

Michele Rivkin-Fish, Anthropology

Michelle Robinson, American Studies

Miguel La Serna, History

Milada Anna Vachudova, Political Science

Minrose Gwin, English and Comparative Literature

Nadia Yaqub, Asian Studies

Neal Caren, Sociology

Neal Thomas, Communication

Pam Cooper, English and Comparative Literature

Patricia A. McAnany, Anthropology

Patricia Parker, Communication

Patricia Sawin, American Studies

Paul Leslie, Anthropology

Paul Roberge, Linguistics

Peter Redfield, Anthropology

Philip Berke, City and Regional Planning

Randall Styers, Religious Studies

Richard Cante, Communication

Richard Langston, Germanic and Slavic Languages and Literatures

Rita A. Balaban, Economics

Rob Hamilton, Communication

Robert Anderson, Romance Studies

Rupa Redding-Lallinger, School of Medicine

Ruth Salvaggio, English and Comparative Literature

Ryan Shaw, School of Information and Library Science

Sabine Gruffat, Art

Sara Smith, Geography

Sarah Shields, History

Sharon James, Classics

Sherryl Kleinman, Sociology

Steve May, Communication

Suzanne Thoyre, School of Nursing

Tanya Shields, Women’s and Gender Studies

Thomas B. Clegg, Physics (Emeritus)

Thomas Kelley, School of Law

Thomas Freeman, Chemistry

Tony Perucci, Communication

Torin Monahan, Communication

Townsend Middleton, Anthropology

Trude Bennett, School of Public Health (Emerita)

Valerie Lambert, Anthropology

Warren Christian, Writing Center

Wayne E. Lee, History and Peace, War, and Defense

Wendy Weber, English and Comparative Literature

William Ferris, History

William H. Race, Classics

William Sturkey, History

