UNC-Chapel Hill faculty urge chancellor to do more to protect students, staff from Trump’s ban

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU Pause

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

1:42 U.S. Rep. David Price condemns Trump's travel ban

1:11 DeskCycles help students focus

0:39 Cooper pushes money for education over tax cuts

0:54 Kestrel Heights students rally in support of troubled school

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

1:06 Violence at Berkeley protest forces cancellation of Breitbart editor's talk