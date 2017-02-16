Braille Challenge offers competition and community for blind students

1:17 Hundreds rally in Raleigh during “Day without immigrants” Pause

2:56 A girl’s best friend: Family raising money for autism service dog trained in Apex

0:53 Raw Video: Thousands gather at HKonJ march in Raleigh

2:39 NC State's Gottfried: Everything that happens is my responsibility

2:24 NC State's Gottfried after loss: "We got better tonight"

5:29 State's Gottfried on ending the 22-year drought at Cameron with upset win over Duke

2:30 Trump spars with reporters over Russian ties during campaign

3:38 NC State's Smith: I want to win every game and it is not happening

2:19 Google Fiber hosts grand opening of Raleigh Fiber Space