Faculty cite concerns about legislature, board to UNC accreditor

0:15 Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground Pause

2:23 Coach John Calipari goes on rant about firing of NC State's Mark Gottfried

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

0:53 'Hamilton' coming to DPAC in 2018

1:45 Governor says HB2 is a hindrance to recruiting businesses to NC

1:59 DA says Copeland family wanted Suarez held responsible for death of their son

1:45 Grayson Allen says one game 'indefinite suspension' was Krzyzewski's decision

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

1:36 Gottfried: 'I am really proud of the accomplishments we had'