Documentary shows a year in the life of Raleigh teacher/activist

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students Pause

3:31 Wake announces 2017-18 Teacher of the Year Semifinalists

1:28 This sunbathing seal just swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap

1:21 Gov. Cooper presents his budget plan

1:17 Nathan Holden found guilty of murdering in-laws

1:30 Cooper calls out House GOP leadership on HB2 compromise

2:15 Get your Ash Wednesday ashes to go at this Apex drive-thru service

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

9:45 10 questions with UNC president Margaret Spellings