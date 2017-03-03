Schools plan arts, PE cuts amid fears that NC legislators won’t provide relief

1:39 Feeling sick? Here's how to deal with the flu Pause

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

3:31 Wake announces 2017-18 Teacher of the Year Semifinalists

6:08 McGrady supports replacement bill for HB2

1:32 Cold snap could mean trouble for local strawberry farmers

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections"

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

1:16 Journey to the Tourney: UNC's March Madness history