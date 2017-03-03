Spellings receives $90,000 performance bonus after first year

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands Pause

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole

9:45 10 questions with UNC president Margaret Spellings

6:08 McGrady supports replacement bill for HB2

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

1:32 Cold snap could mean trouble for local strawberry farmers

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections"

1:39 Feeling sick? Here's how to deal with the flu

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare