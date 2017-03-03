Spellings receives $90,000 performance bonus after first year

UNC President Margaret Spellings will receive a $90,000 performance bonus her first year, with provisions of future incentive pay of up to $125,000 a year.
The action Friday by the UNC Board of Governors came after a closed-door evaluation of Spellings as she reached her first year on the job leading the 17-campus public university system. Future bonuses will be contingent on specific annual performance goals, to be approved by the board in the coming months, said Lou Bissette, chairman of the board.
“They’re going to be based, basically, on our strategic plan,” he said, adding, “It could be things like increasing the graduation rate by x percent, increasing the retention rate by x percent.”
The $90,000 bonus will be awarded soon, with $45,000 in cash and $45,000 in retirement deferred until Spellings leaves the university, Bissette said.
When Spellings was named president a year ago, her salary was on the high end for public university leaders in the United States. Her base salary is $775,000 and was described by the university system as “highly competitive.”
Tom Ross, Spellings’ predecessor, had a $600,000 salary and no bonus structure, but a consultant told the board that the executive compensation needed to be improved to attract top talent.
Spellings has a five-year contract that ran from March 1 of last year to Feb. 28, 2021. If the board decides not to renew her contract after five years, she will receive a one-year research leave at full salary.
The incentive pay plan represents a philosophical shift for the way the university system compensates its leader.
“We would like to pay more for the performance, instead of, having, you know, annual increases of x percent, just based on longevity,” Bissette said, “we think it’s much more productive for our senior management to have incentive goals.”
Jane Stancill: 919-829-4559, @janestancill
Comments