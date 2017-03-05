Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at Wake Forest High goes viral

A video posted to Instagram and Twitter by a Wake Forest High School student showing an altercation between two students and a teacher has been shared thousands of times.
The video, posted to Instagram by Tyler Goodell, who identified himself as a Wake Forest High School student on his Instagram page, shows a black student pulling a white student to the floor before a female teacher intervenes. Attempts to contact Goodell on social media were not immediately returned.
The video contains profanity.
Give it a read, it's worth it. My buddy needs some help. Spread this story pic.twitter.com/QN2Yx9LnLl— Tyler Goodell (@tylergoodell121) March 4, 2017
don't understand how some people can be so ignorant and racist. The white kid had it coming. pic.twitter.com/PkYknE9o7D— sydni (@sydni_melanson) March 3, 2017
In his Instagram post, Goodell gave his version of the context of the incident. He said the black student, a friend named Micah, was defending himself against racial harassment that Goodell says has been going on for months with no action from the school.
Goodell said that Micah and a student who was harassing him argued last week and that the white student threatened Micah and his family before using a racial slur against him. Goodell also said that the teacher in the video provoked Micah and that the teacher claimed that Micah hit her.
Micah was suspended for more than 10 days, Goodell said in his post, but the student who allegedly harassed him received no punishment.
Twitter users have hounded the WCPSS Twitter account demanding an explanation, calling for action or criticizing the school system over the alleged incident.
Emails to Wake County Public Schools officials requesting comment were not immediately returned Sunday.
