Superintendents would decide principal raises, poorer counties would get construction money under NC Senate bill

2:54 Former criminal, now a politician, explains support for North Carolina's 'Ban the Box' bill Pause

0:43 "Jose's Story" told by National Immigration Forum ad campaign

4:04 Berger and Moore celebrate majority in state legislature

4:40 Berger: Because of court ruling, "We don't have ... an Ethics Commission or a Board of Elections"

1:41 Senate leader sees no 'true compromise' in Cooper's HB2 proposal

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

3:48 McCrory and Cooper spar over HB2 during debate