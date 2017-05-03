Say goodbye to school textbooks. Wake County moving to free online materials

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:57 Wake County Schools replacing textbooks with free online materials Pause 1:01 Hundreds rally for school class-size bill HB13 1:11 Wake County schools wants record budget increase 1:37 NCAE president says HB-13 only fixes funding problems for one year 0:57 NC Association of School Administrators director praises HB-13 1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole 0:59 Wake County school board reacts to school class-size compromise 2:24 Wake County responds to racist Apex Friendship High Snapchat post 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' 8:09 UNC's Roy Williams speaks to the Legislature after Tar Heels honored Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

VIDEO: Brian Kingsley, Wake County's assistant superintendent for academics, explains why the district will be using free online materials for math and language arts classes instead of traditional textbooks. Keung Hui khui@newsobserver.com