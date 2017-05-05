ECU graduates get their degrees, virtually, after rainout

Welcome to the era of the Twitter graduation.
East Carolina University graduates got a short and sweet – very short – commencement ceremony when heavy storms moved through the state Friday morning. Faced with a deluge and possibly dangerous winds, ECU canceled its 9 a.m. outdoor commencement ceremony at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
Chancellor Cecil Staton conferred degrees virtually in video messages broadcast on social media. In the video, Staton appeared alongside UNC President Margaret Spellings, who was the scheduled commencement speaker.
“Although we are sorry we couldn’t all be together because of the weather, we know as a leader in distance education at ECU, we’re going to do another first today, Margaret. We’re going to confer degrees virtually,” Staton said.
Then reciting the declaration, Staton made it official. “By virtue of the authority vested in me, I hereby confer upon those candidates who have successfully completed all academic requirements, including approval by the faculty and the Board of Trustees, all the rights, honors, privileges and responsibilities appertaining thereto,” Staton said. “Congratulations, Pirate graduates, we are proud of you.”
Presumably, the grads, wherever they were, turned their tassels to signify the event.
Then, Spellings recorded her commencement address, which was to be broadcast on ECU’s social media channels.
By video, Staton explained that tornado watches in the Greenville area made the outdoor ceremony too risky, but wished the graduates and their families a good weekend. “There’s an old pirate saying, ‘the rougher the waters, the smoother we sail.’”
The ECU grads weren’t completely out of luck. Individual department ceremonies, held indoors, went on as scheduled.
