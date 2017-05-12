Mother of son who was compared to a slave by teacher wants an apology

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:57 Supporters rally in support of UNC Center for Civil Rights Pause 1:14 Broughton High School honors Betsy Graves, Wake County Teacher of the Year 2:29 Cooper proposes raises for NC teachers 2:35 Mother tells Wake School Board that bullying and racial discrimination are not being reported 1:19 Mother of racial bullying victim pleads for change in schools 0:37 Video of alleged racial harassment, confrontation at Wake Forest High goes viral 2:41 'He called my son a slave' 4:10 What's it like to be a conservative on campus? Triangle college students share their stories 0:57 Supporters rally in support of UNC Center for Civil Rights 2:13 Wake Teacher of the Year a product of Wake County Schools Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

An Apex Middle School teacher captured on video comparing a student to a slave has been suspended. The teacher is heard on this video telling the student he was being controlled by kids just as slaves were controlled by owners. Ayona Wilson said her 13-year-old son was humiliated when the video was posted to Snapchat, and she has pulled him out of school. Courtesy of Ayona Wilson