Calendar changes at 9 Wake County schools in 2018 now off the table

Second Grade Teacher Kathy Etheridge, far right, works with some of her 23 students, including Kyle Burgess, in foreground, Daniel Gomez-Cervantes, white shirt and Caleb Leach, second from right, during a small-group reading time at Vance Elementary School in near Garner on Feb. 5, 2015. Plans to convert the calendars in 2018 at nine Wake County schools, including Vance Elementary, are now off the table. Corey Lowenstein clowenst@newsobserver.com