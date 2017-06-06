She was homeless. Now she’s graduating at the top of her high school class

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:34 Faircloth overwhelmed by positive national response to her story of homelessness Pause 3:04 After 5 principals in 6 years, a call for stability at Southeast Raleigh High 1:28 Changing Wake County's approach to school discipline 1:16 Adding a teen perspective to new novel 1:15 We will go, we will go, to first grade here we come 0:39 Rohan Sachdev wins the 2015 Wake County Spelling Bee 0:22 25 students were on a bus when driver had a ‘medical emergency’ and ran off the road 4:53 What if teachers had to take EOG tests instead students? 1:08 Wainstein discusses lack of evidence regarding UNC basketball player Rashad McCants 1:19 Wake County's School Counselor of the Year: 'I love what I do' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email VIDEO: East Wake High School student Megan Faircloth was homeless for most of her junior year. She quietly persevered and overcame the adversity to maintain her GPA and was awarded a near-full scholarship to prestigious Stanford University. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

VIDEO: East Wake High School student Megan Faircloth was homeless for most of her junior year. She quietly persevered and overcame the adversity to maintain her GPA and was awarded a near-full scholarship to prestigious Stanford University. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com