More questions for UNC about academic freedom and cancellation of sports history course

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Wake County mom worried about school budget cuts Pause 6:39 Once homeless, then top of her class, now honored by NC Governor Cooper 0:52 Braille contest finalist, 8: 'It was the best thing ever' 0:58 Making Wake County school budget cuts 1:28 Wake school official excited to see comeback for Teaching Fellows program 3:08 NCAA breaking own rules in UNC case: Jay Bilas 1:28 Wake principals train to prevent more racial incidents in schools 6:54 He spent two weeks working on his graduation speech. The principal said no. He did anyway. 1:15 Wake County school spending questioned 0:47 A special tradition for graduates at Broughton High School Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is in the midst of an NCAA investigation into a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades. As the university awaits its punishment, the News and Observer explains how the 'public ivy' got here. McClatchy Video and The News & Observer

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is in the midst of an NCAA investigation into a system of fake classes taken by thousands of students, roughly half of them athletes, that spanned three decades. As the university awaits its punishment, the News and Observer explains how the 'public ivy' got here. McClatchy Video and The News & Observer