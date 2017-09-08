UNC board bans legal action at civil rights center

More Videos 3:44 Rally opposes ban on legal action by UNC Center for Civil Rights Pause 1:07 Assessing how North Carolina schools are performing 1:26 Protester disrupts UNC board after vote on civil rights center 1:15 Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil 1:27 Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam 1:44 Emotions run high at 'Silent Sam' protest at UNC 1:38 UNC’s Silent Sam has long been a flash point 4:14 Board of Governors member says other members are 'blurring the lines between policy and management' 2:33 Hurricane Irma update: Governor urges NC to continue to prepare 0:13 Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Protester disrupts UNC board after vote on civil rights center The UNC Board of Governors voted to ban the UNC Center for Civil Rights from representing its low-income and minority clients. Opponents say it would hurt UNC’s academic reputation. The UNC Board of Governors voted to ban the UNC Center for Civil Rights from representing its low-income and minority clients. Opponents say it would hurt UNC’s academic reputation. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

The UNC Board of Governors voted to ban the UNC Center for Civil Rights from representing its low-income and minority clients. Opponents say it would hurt UNC’s academic reputation. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com