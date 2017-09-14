UNC’s revamped board sends a clear message: change is on the way

More Videos 1:43 New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning Pause 1:28 UNC board member Fetzer: "raging internal conflict" needed for change 0:50 The NC Board of Education will appeal court ruling 0:51 LimeBike comes to NC State 4:14 Board of Governors member says other members are 'blurring the lines between policy and management' 4:25 UNC board bans civil rights center from giving legal help to poor, minorities 0:55 Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized 1:50 Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 0:56 NCCU, Shaw finished with 35 flags for 423 yards 2:12 Wilmington-based group on Animal Planet's 'Pit Bulls & Parolees' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

UNC board member Fetzer: "raging internal conflict" needed for change Tom Fetzer quotes Margaret Thatcher and says "raging internal conflict is a long held American tradition," and "... "nothing great occurred in this country without raucous, passionate debate..." as UNC Board of Governors focuses on lowering tuition, scrutinizing UNC President Spellings and moving headquarters from Chapel Hill. Tom Fetzer quotes Margaret Thatcher and says "raging internal conflict is a long held American tradition," and "... "nothing great occurred in this country without raucous, passionate debate..." as UNC Board of Governors focuses on lowering tuition, scrutinizing UNC President Spellings and moving headquarters from Chapel Hill. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

