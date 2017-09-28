Wake County school named one of the best in the nation

Davis Drive Middle School in Cary was named one of the best schools in the country on Thursday, winning the coveted National Blue Ribbon School award from the U.S. Department of Education
Davis Drive Middle was among six North Carolina schools and 342 schools nationally announced as 2017 Blue National Blue Ribbon Schools, The awards go annually to schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps.
“So many individuals have poured their hearts and souls into this school, and we can’t thank them enough,” Rick Williams, principal of Davis Drive Middle, said in a written statement. “The teachers, support staff, parents, students and community members. This prestigious award is evidence of true dedication and what can happen when a community works together for its children.”
This year’s other North Carolina winners are Brunswick Early College High School in Brunswick County, Clear Creek Elementary School in Henderson County, Highland School of Technology in Gaston County, Riverbend Elementary School in Haywood County and Metrolina Regional Scholars Academy, a charter school in Charlotte.
All six schools were recognized for their high performance on state exams. Davis Drive, located in Wake County, is among the top three middle schools in the state for proficiency in reading and math..
“These six schools are demonstrating what’s best about public education in North Carolina: a clear focus on teaching and learning that delivers results for students,” State Schools Superintendent Mark Johnson said in a written statement.
Since 1982, more than 8,500 schools have received the Blue Ribbon Award, which is open to public and private schools. This year's winners will be honored in Washington D.C. in November.
Last year, Davis Drive Elementary School in Cary and Morrisville Elementary School won Blue Ribbon awards.
