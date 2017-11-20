Here’s why Wake Tech was just ranked the nation’s No. 1 online community college

Best Value Schools has ranked Wake Technical Community College as the No. 1 online community college in the United States.
Wake Tech’s variety, quality and affordability distinguished itself from the rest in a list of 1,100 community colleges across the country, Best Value Schools said in its report.
The ranking rated the community colleges based on cost, types of degrees and diplomas, and the ability to offer a degree or certificate entirely through an off-campus education.
One school from each state was selected based on the number of online degree programs (associate’s, certificate and diploma programs), and if two schools in one state had a similar number of degree programs, retention and graduation rates were considered at that stage.
The top 50 online community colleges were ranked by points assigned to four categories: selection of degrees and certificates, retention rates, undergraduate retention rates and annual cost of in-state tuition and fees.
In-state tuition and fees at Wake Tech cost about $2,800 per year. The school offers 130 online degree programs.
Wake Tech and Southeastern Technical College, in Georgia, were the only Southeastern colleges to make the top-10 list.
Best Value Schools provides regular rankings of colleges and degree programs across the country.
